Kenya will one day win Afcon title, says FKF President Nick Mwenda

Harambee Stars are set to grace the Afcon final for the first time since 2008

Kenya will one day lift the Africa Cup of Nations title, says Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa.

While laying down the success of his administration in the last three years he has served as the national football boss, Mwendwa said the country’s hope of lifting a maiden continental glory lies with the youth structure.

Mwndwa pointed out the national U-15 team that is set to tour Spain in the coming months as one of the many success stories of his administration.

“We have in place structures starting with the under 13 all the way to the national team. Currently, we have a good homeschooling program for the U-15 players who are playing together each morning and evening and I believe that very soon Kenya will be Africa champions. It might not be in the next four years but believe me, Kenya will be African champions, that much am sure,” Mwendwa said during an interview on KTN News.

Article continues below

Mwendw also added that the federation has plans to introduce a minimum wage for all KPL players.

“We have started the talks of 2020 sponsorship and once everything is settled and clubs get the money, then we must come up with a low and tell them you have to pay this player this much so that we can attract more talents in the region to join our league. We must be competitive. We want to have an entity that leaves clubs to organize their own finances.”

Mwendwa also emphasized that under his leadership, Harambee Stars has grown into a competitive outfit in Africa besides the federation training a number of coaches and referees.