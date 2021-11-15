Kenya vs Rwanda: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Kenya will wind down their 2022 Fifa World Cup Group E fixtures with a home game against Rwanda at Nyayo Stadium on Monday.

The Harambee Stars are already out of contention to reach Qatar as they are yet to win a game from the five matches played. It is the same case for Amavubi, who are winless from the same number of matches.

Game Kenya vs Rwanda Date Monday, November 15, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KBC Channel One NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya), and Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya). Defenders Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Eugene Asike (Tusker, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari, Kenya), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bolton Omwenga (Nairobi City Stars, Kenya), and Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya). Midfielders Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Enock Momanyi (FC Talanta, Kenya), Jackson Macharia (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Johanna (Jonkopings Sondra IF, Sweden) Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), and Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya). Forwards Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaa Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), and Henry Meja (Tusker).

Kenya will strive to get their first win of the campaign against Amavubi and coach Engin Firat is confident they will achieve the feat.

“We played very well against Uganda in the 1-1 draw, it was a good show from the boys and now we have to focus on the final game against Rwanda,” Firat told GOAL ahead of the game.

“We are determined to end the campaign on a high, we know we have not made it to the play-offs but a win will be good for the fans to celebrate, so we are ready to give them something to smile about.”

Right-back Eric Ouma, who missed the clash against the Cranes owing to injury, is available for selection while goalkeeper Ian Otieno could return in place of Brian Bwire, whose blunder allowed Uganda to snatch the draw in Kampala.

Probable XI for Kenya: Otieno, Ouma, Asike, Okumu, Ochieng, Juma, Akumu, Muguna, Abdallah, Onyango, Olunga.

Position Rwanda squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali), Clément Twizere Buhake (Strommen IF, Norway), Fiacre Ntwari (AS Kigali, Rwanda) and Olivier Kwizera. Defenders Abdul Rwatubyaye (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu, Armenia), Thierry Manzi (Dila Gori, Georgia), Fitina Omborenga (APR), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat, Egypt), Emery Bayisenge (AS Kigali), Denis Rukundo (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Police FC), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France), Clement Niyigenda (Rayon), Ange Mutsinzi, Christina Ishimwe (AS Kigali), Hassan Karera (APR) and Faustin Usengimana (Police). Midfielders Olivier Niyonzima, Kevin Muhire, Isaac Nsengiyumva (Express, Uganda), Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Djabel Manishimwe (APR), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens, Sweden), Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden), Eric Nsabimana (Police) and Haruna Niyonzima (AS Kigali). Forwards Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police), Savio Dominique Nshuti (Police), Meddie Kagere (Simba, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR), Jean Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi), Lague Byiringiro (APR), Alain Kwitonda (APR), Yves Mugunga (APR), Onesme Twizerimana (Musanze) and Innocent Nshuti (APR).