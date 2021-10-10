Kenya vs Mali: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Harambee Stars will be aiming at bouncing back from a humiliating 5-0 loss away to Mali in Group E of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers when they host the West Africans on Sunday.

This will be a massive test for Turkish coach Engin Firat who took full responsibility for the embarrassing defeat at Agadir Stadium in Morocco on Thursday.

So far, Kenya have managed to collect just two points from the three matches they have played. The points came from draws against Uganda and Rwanda.

Game Kenya vs Mali Date Sunday, October 10, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KBC Channel One NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire, and Faruk Shikhalo. Defenders Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango, David Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Eugene Asike, Daniel Sakari, David Owino, Abud Omar, Eric Ouma, and Bolton Omwenga. Midfielders Richard Odada, Lawrence Juma, Ismael Gonzalez, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Boniface Muchiri, Eric Zakayo, Phillip Mayaka, and Abdalla Hassan. Forwards Michael Olunga, Henry Meja, and Eric Kapaito.

On his first assignment, Firat made massive mistakes, playing some players out of position, something that led to a disastrous first half where Kenya conceded four goals.

However, the harsh lesson has sunk in and the tactician has promised things will be different on Sunday. He stated players were not to blame and should be allowed to concentrate on the forthcoming assignment.

Probable XI for Kenya: Shikhalo, Odhiambo, Okumu, Onyango, Ouma, Odada, Muguna, Gonzalez, Olunga, Muchiri, Hassan.