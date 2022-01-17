Kenya’s Timbe scores on debut as Buriram United beat Chiangmai United

Ayub Timbe scored on his debut as Buriram United registered a 4-1 win against Chiangmai United in a Thai Premier League fixture at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Kenya international put the Thunder Castle ahead in the 55th minute before Supachai Chaided made it 3-0 with two quick goals in the 55th and 60th minutes.

Second-half substitute Suphanat Mueanta then completed the rout in the 68th minute before the home team pulled a goal back courtesy of Poonsak Masuk, who had also come on in the second period, in the 71st minute.

It was Timbe’s first start since moving to the side on December 3, having left Japanese top-tier side, Vissel Kobe, on mutual agreement.

Timbe showed his skills during the fixture and he almost scored the opener in the 12th minute after combining well with Ratthanakorn Maikami, but he took time to put the ball in the net after pulling out Chiangmai goalkeeper Nont Muangngam.

Happy to be back on the pitch and the score sheet💪🏾💪🏾👊🏾⚽️. +3 💪🏾. Thanks to all the Supporters that travelled with yesterday and those who supported from home 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💪🏾. 2 massive games ahead, we shall do our best to get good results. 💙💙💙 #buriramunitedofficial pic.twitter.com/aN2HY8q8Ye — Masika Ayub (@MasikaAyub) January 17, 2022

He also hit the woodwork in the 34th minute after being put through by Sasalak Haiprakhon and in the 44th minute, he squandered another open chance, after failing to tap home a rolling cross from Theerathon Bunmathan.

Timbe, however, found the back of the net 10 minutes after the second half had started, this time finishing off a well-delivered cross from Bunmathan. The Harambee Star was later withdrawn by coach Masatada Ishii for Narubodin Weerawatnodom in the 65th minute.

Timbe has taken to his social media pages to welcome his first game in Thailand.

“Happy to be back on the pitch and the score sheet,” Timbe wrote. “Thanks to all the supporters that travelled with the team yesterday [Sunday] and those who supported us from home.

“Two massive games ahead, we shall do our best to get good results.”

The win ensured Buriram cemented their top spot in the 16-team table with 35 points from 16 matches while Chiangmai are languishing at the bottom with six points from 16 outings.

Timbe and Buriram will now shift their focus to the FA Cup when they face Chiangrai United at Chang Arena in a Third Round fixture on Wednesday before they take on Bangkok United in a league fixture on Sunday.