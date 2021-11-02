Kenya Senate should just wait for FKF audit – Nyamweya

The Kenya Senate has come under severe attack from football stakeholders after they moved to bar Sports CS Amina Mohamed from taking action against Football Kenya Federation over alleged misappropriation of funds.

On Tuesday, the Senate through a motion moved by Nandi County Senator Kiprotich Cherargei called on the Ministry of Sports not to take any action against the federation until the Sports CS Amina appears before it on Thursday.

'CS for Sports should appear before Senate'

“Not one person should take an action that will lead to Kenya being banned by Fifa,” Nairobi County Senator Johnson Sakaja told the sitting.

“The CS for Sports should appear before the Senate on Thursday and we are immediately signing off a letter barring her from taking any action against FKF.”

Football stakeholders in the country led by former FKF President Sam Nyamweya have reacted angrily to the decision by the Senate and further called on them to stop interfering with the work Amina had started to investigate the federation.

“I have watched with dismay the Senate proceedings on the state of Kenyan football,” Nyamweya said in a statement signed on behalf of stakeholders and obtained by Goal.

“It is quite unfortunate the Senate, the most respected house that is meant to pass laws has reduced itself to supporting a corrupt system running the Football Kenya Federation.

'Who are these senators working for?'

“It is saddening some senators can today blackmail the Cabinet Secretary of Sports who is empowered by the constitution to ensure sports federations operate within the laws of this country.

“The CS of Sports in her wisdom directed for the auditing of the FKF accounts and especially the monies the federation received from the government.”

The statement continued: “For some senators to now blackmail the CS with action should she move to take action on the federation is not only laughable but wrong. The CS is working on public interest because there is evidence public funds cannot be accounted for.

“It begs one question: who are these senators working for?

“The Senate must separate between FKF and Mwendwa. If Mwendwa as an individual is found to have diverted money to his private accounts as alleged, he should face the law.

“Kenyan footballers are suffering and the Senate will be judged harshly for siding with an inept, corrupt, and rudderless federation.

“Why are some senators jumping the gun? They should let the audit process be finished and debate on the report.”

On Monday, the Inspection team from the Sports Registrar completed their investigations of FKF accounts and is now compiling a report that will be presented to Amina before the end of the week.