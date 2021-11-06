Kenya Police FC vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will strive to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they take on Kenya Police FC in an FKF Premier League fixture at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

K’Ogalo are among three teams in the top-flight who are yet to lose a game this season, the other two being Kakamega Homeboyz and Ulinzi Stars.

Game Kenya Police FC vs Gor Mahia Date Saturday, November 6, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Position Kenya Police FC squad Goalkeepers Otieno, and Boniface. Defenders Masinde, Samaki, Musa Mohamed, Duncan Otieno, Omondi, David, and Simiyu. Midfielders Lesley, Kipkirui, Mwaura, Miheso, Duke Abuya, and Juma. Forwards Mangeni, Clinton, David, John Adoyo, Ouma, and Odongo.

The promoted side will be aiming to bring down the former champions in a contest that promises fireworks.

Police head coach John ‘Bobby’ Ogolla, who will come up against a side he played for and later coached as an assistant, has cautioned his players to stay focused and go for maximum points.

“It will be a tough test for my side, playing against the former champions and the game is only three days after we played champions Tusker,” Ogolla told Goal.

“We can only try to stay focused and do our work, we don’t want to think about how good Gor Mahia have been this season, we only need to put focus on our game and I am sure we can get a win, it is not going to be easy but we have the players who can do the job.”

Midfielder Clifton Miheso and defender Musa Mohamed will have the chance to face their former employers while former AFC Leopards midfielder Duncan Otieno is another experienced player in the law enforcer’s squad.

Probable XI for Police FC: Otieno, Masinde, Samaki, Omondi, David, Simiyu, Miheso, Kipkirui, Mwaura, Juma, Mangeni.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, and Caleb Omondi. Defenders Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, and John Ochieng’. Midfielders Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, and Samuel Onyango. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, and John Nyawir.

K’Ogalo saw their winning run of four straight matches ended by Ulinzi Stars in their last assignment and coach Mark Harrison is looking forward to picking a win against the law enforcers.

“We did our best against Ulinzi but we only managed a draw, it was a fair result for both teams, but Gor deserved more anyway because we were the better side and it is a big display we want to carry to the game against Police,” Harrison told Goal.

“We want to keep our momentum going, we want to win our matches and see where we will be at the end of the first round.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Wendo, Ayugi, Onyango, Omalla, Nkata, Ulimwengu.