Olunga: Al Duhail forward scoops AFC Champions League top scorers award

Kenya captain Michael Olunga won the 2021 AFC Champions League top scorers award after finishing the tournament with nine goals for Al Duhail SC.

The Harambee Star - who also had 15 shots on target in the campaign - scored the goals in six games and became the first Kenyan and Al Duhail player to win the Asian award.

The centre-forward started scoring from matchday one when his side picked up a 2-0 win over Al Shorta of Iraq.

Against Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia, the former Kashiwa Reysol star scored to help Al Duhail register a point from the 1-1 draw. Olunga had scored in the 53rd minute before Omar Al Soma cancelled his goal in added time in matchday two.

The former Gor Mahia star recorded a hat-trick against Iran's Esteghlal in matchday three as Al Duhail sealed a 4-3 win then. Olunga registered the first hat-trick of the 2021 AFC Champions League five minutes before the final whistle in the seven-goal thriller.

Although he scored a brace in matchday four, Esteghlal's Cheick Diabate and Mehdi Ghaedi scored to ensure the tie ended in a 2-2 draw. The Kenyan found the back of the net when he converted a first-half penalty before striking once again in the 58th minute.

Despite losing 2-1 to Al Shorta, Olunga registered a goal in the 57th minute for his Asian club that played with 10 men in that game.

In matchday six action, Al Duhail and Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia recorded a 1-1 draw, a result that denied both sides the chance of progressing to the knockout phase of the competition.

Olunga scored the goal for Al Duhail from a 25-yard penalty in the 73rd minute.

The 2022 season offers Olunga another opportunity to leave a mark on the competition's history. Al Duhail qualified for this year's campaign after finishing second in Qatar's Super League behind champions Al Sadd.

Olunga joined the Qatari side in January 2021 after he had made a name for himself in Japan's J1 League with Kashiwa Reysol. He emerged as the league's top scorer for the 2020 season with 28 goals.

He was also named the Most Valuable Player, becoming the first African to achieve that feat.