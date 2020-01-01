Kenya must learn from Cameroon & Nigeria - Odera

The tactician says the two West African countries have succeeded in getting things right which Harambee Stars still bungle

Sugar head coach Charles Odera has explained the areas need to strengthen in order to emulate successful countries in the continent.

Odera says countries like and have enjoyed success because of the structures they have put in place, which in the end help them churn out quality players for the national team.

The Indomitable Lions have won the African Cup of Nations five times compared to the Super Eagles' three trophies and have represented the continent on the World Cup on a number of occasions

More teams

“Cameroon have been a whole-round team talk of the likes of Rigobert Song and Patrick Mboma just to name a few. They have had quality players for a very long time and that is why they have been to World Cups and Afcon almost every other edition,” Odera told Goal.

“Nigeria have tried and they have given good competition to Cameroon. Both nations have had good youth structures, therefore, producing good players that have also graced big leagues in the world.

"The same players also help them qualify for international competitions easily.

“They are also popular among young African fans because of the kind of players they have.”

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) winner with Oserian Fastac FC said Kenyan players and coaches must try and emulate what the countries in West Africa have done.

He says players who have made it to professional football must try and inspire others to follow them, therefore, making it easier for them to succeed.

“Our own players must follow what their western counterparts do. Whenever they get a breakthrough in their careers, they should take a number of players to follow them to Europe,” explained the tactician.

“If one succeeds or not the blame will not be on you because you have done your part of getting him the limelight needed.

“Nigerians have done the same and now boast of so many foreign-based players and this is the reason they have also been successful in their own right.”

Odera further connects Nigeria's success to the late veteran coach Stephen Keshi.

“Enough credit should also be given to [Stephen] Keshi. He did a good job in nurturing and bringing to the limelight a lot of Nigerian players. He was the pioneer of helping players get professional contracts with some good clubs,” continued the coach.

“He accommodated some players [during his stay in Europe] and linked them with potential clubs and coaches.

Article continues below

“No one in Kenya has tried as much as Keshi did as a player and as a coach.”