Kelvin Ofori: Fortuna Dusseldorf seal deal for Ghanaian teenager

The 18-year-old will continue his career at Merkur Spiel-Arena after completing a transfer on Tuesday

German outfit have added a third Ghanaian to their roster with the signing of Kelvin Ofori of Right to Dream Academy fame.

The teenager joins the Flingeraner on a three-year contract after impressing on trial.

He teams up with compatriots Bernard Tekpetey and Nana Ampomah who both sealed moves to the club earlier this summer.

"Fortuna Dusseldorf have contracted offensive player Kelvin Ofori," the club announced on their official website on Tuesday.

"The 18-year-old offensive talent from has signed a contract until 2022 and will hence play with the No. 14 at the back of his jersey."

Ofori's highlight during his trial period was finding the back of the net in a 2-1 pre-season triumph over Belgian side .

"I am very pleased to have signed my first professional contract with such a traditional club as Fortuna Dusseldorf," said the teenager.

"The Bundesliga is one of the best leagues in the world. I want to learn a lot here as a young player and develop myself step by step.

"The team and the whole club have helped me a lot in the first few weeks and I cannot wait to play in front of the great fans."

Ofori could make his competitive debut for Dusseldorf on Saturday when the Flingeraner face Villingen in the German Cup.

"Kelvin Ofori is a great talent in Ghana and we are very happy that he has chosen Fortuna," club board member Lutz Pfannenstiel remarked.

"He has a great technique and his pace makes him hard to defend.

"We are convinced that he can develop as best as possible with us."

Ofori's Bundesliga bow could come on August 17 when Dusseldorf play away to on matchday one.