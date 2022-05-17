Kelechi Nwakali: Ex-Arsenal midfielder says farewell to Huesca

Kelechi Nwakali said a fond farewell to Huesca in a touching statement published on social media, a month after his contract was terminated.

The Nigeria international who is now a free agent was shown the way out of the Spanish second-tier outfit in an inexplicable circumstance.

In his maiden season at the Estadio El Alcoraz, he featured in just five games as the Spaniards got promoted to the elite division.

Now, as he prepares to join a yet to be known club, the Super Eagle reiterated his affinity for Huesca.



“I never really got a chance to say goodbye to the fans that supported me throughout my time at Huesca I wanted to say, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I appreciate all the love and support you all showed me,” the former Arsenal youngster wrote on Instagram.

“To the staff members & teammates who I shared some special memories with, I also want to thank you & wish you the best of luck in the future.”

Nwakali had hit out at the club for their cruel treatment of him before they ended his contract.

The 23-year-old midfielder claimed the club refused to pay his wages while his mother took ill and threatened to leave him out of the team following his decision to compete at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

A part of his statement read: "It comes with huge regret that I am writing this message after SD Huesca announced the termination of my contract.

"I have kept silent out of respect for the Huesca fans and my teammates, but I will no longer suffer in silence. The time has come for people to know the truth and why these past few months have been awful for me and my family.

"In December 2021, I experienced the biggest honour of my life after I received a full international call up for my beloved Nigeria.

"But the joy of this moment quickly came crashing down when the club's sporting director, Ruben Garcia, put extreme pressure on me not to go to Afcon due to it 'not being an important tournament'.

“He told me that if I go to Afcon I will not play for Huesca again. This behaviour and the lack of respect shown to my country Nigeria was truly heart-breaking and it was just the latest example of the club attempting to bully me into getting their own way.

"For months the club has been abusing its power to bully me into signing a new contract. These tactics have included paying me late on numerous contract.”