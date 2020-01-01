Kelantan's foreign trio raring to show what they can do

All four of Kelantan's foreign players ahead of the 2020 season, under Yusri Che Lah, are new signings.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Ahead of the 2020 season kick-off, Premier League outfit Kelantan are busy preparing for their league campaign.

They are scheduled to host third tier Thai club Nara United in a friendly match on Saturday, and their three new foreign signings are eager to show the Kota Bharu crowd what they are capable of.

29-year old forward Felix Chidi Odili wants to return to action, having been sidelined in their most recent friendly as he was not feeling well.

"The coach could not field me previously as I wasn't well. But tomorrow the fans may see what I can do. I will make them proud.

"The coaching staff has done a good job of ensuring that we're at the top of our fitness level. I believe will be at our best when the league starts," said the Nigerian in an interview produced by the club.

Felix Chidi. Photo from

Liberian defender Varney Kallon meanwhile remarked that he will be even better in their coming matches.

"I wasn't at my best against FC II. I am much better and I intend to be at my best in our next encounter."

31-year old striker Rhulani Manzini said that he wants to show his abilities, having joined the Red Warriors from his native 's top-tier club .

"I came here from one of Africa's top leagues, therefore I have to prove what I can do, especially to myself."

The East Coast Peninsular Malaysia side has been busy with their player recruitment under head coach Yusri Che Lah. Midfielder Kang Seung-jo, joining from Pulau Pinang, is their other foreign player, while Kelantan-born Wan Zaharulnizam and Nazrin Nawi are two of their local big-name signings.

