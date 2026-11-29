Brentford boss Keith Andrews admitted ending an almost 90-year wait to win at Old Trafford felt "slightly surreal" after his side crushed Manchester United 4-0 on Saturday. Despite scoring four goals for the second straight match and watching Callum Wilson hit a brace, Andrews still wanted his players to "take the handbrake off a little bit more."
Brentford smash 89-year Old Trafford hoodoo in 4-0 rout
Brentford ended a wait stretching back to 13 February 1937 for a victory at Old Trafford by demolishing Manchester United 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. Callum Wilson struck twice in the first half before late finishes from Kristoffer Ajer and substitute Kevin Schade capped a second consecutive 4-0 league win following Monday's triumph over Everton.
Facing a wounded United side in their manager's first home game in charge, Keith Andrews admitted the landmark afternoon felt "slightly surreal" even though he demanded even greater attacking aggression from his players.
'Could we take the handbrake off a little bit more?'
Despite Brentford hitting four goals at the Theatre of Dreams—with Harry Maguire and Youri Tielemans hitting the crossbar for United and Sepp van den Berg, Keane Lewis-Potter and Michael Kayode all making goal-line clearances—Andrews revealed he pushed his squad to attack with even more conviction.
"I wanted us to attack with a little bit more conviction when we got into those advanced areas. Could we take the handbrake off a little bit more? Could we really go for it?" Andrews told Sky Sports. "Because I fancy us all the time when we're in those areas, whether it's little combinations, crosses, second phase of crosses. We're very good, and we've got some very good players."
Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, he added: "Slightly surreal if I am honest. We have been keen to enjoy the journey. We want to be really ambitious but the level of humility of where we are. I think we can achieve special things because I think it is a special group. It has been a good week and the lads have been excellent."
Wilson matches Thiago tally in 32 minutes before injury scare
Stepping in for suspended top scorer Igor Thiago, Wilson equalled the Brazilian's league tally for the campaign in just half an hour—taking him to 97 Premier League goals, three short of the 100 club—before limping off in the 53rd minute for Schade.
"When Thiago got his suspension, I didn't really blink an eye in terms of Callum coming in and knowing what he would produce," Andrews said. "He's been brilliant and he's been chomping at the bit... He has had to be really patient and he has been brilliant. He has been such a good pro. He took his opportunities brilliantly today."
Bees ride fearless rhythm after ignoring Old Trafford noise
Andrews explained that blocking out the occasion and trusting their rhythm allowed Brentford to weather United's early storm and punish the hosts clinically.
"I was keen for us to block that noise out. It is 11 against 11 on the pitch," Andrews added. "The personality we showed throughout the game, resilience, the grit, all the things we speak about all the time, and yeah, I thought we were well worthy of getting the three points."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.