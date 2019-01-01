Keita's fitness the subject of surprising Champions League and Africa Cup of Nations update

The Liverpool midfielder is nursing a thigh injury but is being tipped by Guinea to be ready for international duty, and potentially European action

Naby Keita has been the subject of a surprising fitness update from Guinea, with it suggested that the midfielder could be ready for and duty.

The 24-year-old suffered a thigh injury during a continental clash with on May 1.

After seeing him limp out of the action at Camp Nou, Jurgen Klopp suggested that Keita could be sidelined for up to two months.

That diagnosis meant that his 2018-19 campaign was over and that he would struggle to take part in an international tournament with his country.

Guinea were, however, to quickly refute Klopp’s assessment, with the president of their football federation, Antonio Souare, telling the Reds boss to “pull himself together” as Liverpool’s claims were branded “hasty and pretentious”.

National team coach Paul Put has now added his voice to the debate surrounding Keita’s fitness, with it claimed that he is already well on the road to recovery and could yet figure in two major events over the coming weeks.

"He consulted his doctor in , as I said at the beginning," Put told Foot 224.

"He is in treatment with his doctor.

"He has started on the bike there [at Liverpool] and it is said that he will maybe in two weeks resume with the squad.

"It is even possible that he is in the squad for the Champions League final, if what I have been told is true. We will see.

"We will wait and remain realistic. This is not the time to scream or panic. We have to wait and see how it goes."

The Champions League final between Liverpool and is set to take place at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on June 1.

Article continues below

Expecting Keita to be ready for a return in that contest may be a little optimistic.

He could, however, come into contention for the Africa Cup of Nations.

That event, which is being hosted by , is due to get underway on June 21, with Guinea taking in their first Group B fixture against Madagascar a day later.