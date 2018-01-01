Keita Balde's strike seals Inter Milan first away win in two months

The forward's second-half effort was enough for the Nerazzurri to end 2018 with a win on the road

Keita Balde scored the match-winning goal as Inter Milan defeated Empoli 1-0 on Saturday.

The 23-year-old took his tally to four goals in 17 league outings as Luciano Spalleti's men secured their second league win within four days.

After seeing his goal disallowed for offside in the opening minutes of the second half, Balde benefitted from Sime Vrsaljko's pass and fired in a low shot from the edge of the box to separate the teams in the 72nd minute.

He was in action for 84 minutes before he was replaced by Danilo D'Ambrosio.

The victory was Inter's first away win since their 3-0 triumph over Lazio on October 29.

They head into the winter break placed third in the Serie A standings behind Juventus and Napoli.