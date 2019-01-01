Keita Balde ruled out of Inter Milan's tie vs. Sassuolo

The Senegal forward will sit out the weekend's league game against due to thigh problem

A muscular injury will see Keita Balde miss Inter Milan's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, confirms Luciano Spalletti.

On Wednesday, the club confirmed that the on-loan Monaco winger, after injuring his right thigh in training, underwent an examination but stated that "his condition will be reassessed next week".

After a slow start to life on his return to Italy, Keita is up and about recapturing the sort of form that saw of top European sides circle for his signature at Lazio during the 2016-17 campaign.

The 23-year-old has netted four goals, made two assists and created 17 chances in as many league games, and Spalletti has sympathised with his current situation.

"Keita is out of action, he won’t play and it’s a pity because he was doing very well," the Italian gaffer told a new conference ahead of Sassuolo's visit.

Aside from weekend's tie, he could as well miss Serie A matches against Torino and Bologna, and Coppa Italia clash against his former employers Lazio.