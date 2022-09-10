Keita: Agbonlahor claims Guinea star cannot take Liverpool to Premier League or Champions League glory

The Syli National captain has been struggling with an injury and is yet to feature for the Reds this season

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has stated Guinea international Naby Keita cannot take Liverpool to either Premier League or Champions League glory due to his injury history.

The 27-year-old is currently sidelined as the Reds battle an injury crisis. Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, and Ibrahima Konate are still out, while Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, and Diogo Jota all returned to action recently.

Since joining the English side from RB Leipzig in 2018, Keita has struggled to stamp his authority as a first-team starter under Jurgen Klopp, and this is mainly due to injuries.

In two of his four seasons with the Anfield club, Keita has racked up more than 30 appearances and is yet to feature for struggling Liverpool this season.

Although he is currently out with a hamstring issue and was left out of the Liverpool Champions League squad, he was recently called up for Guinea’s two friendlies against Algeria and Ivory Coast in September.

Being left out of the Champions League team means the midfielder is unable to play in any group games before Christmas.

Agbonlahor then feels the Guinean captain will not stay long and will not be of help in Liverpool’s course, both in the domestic league and in the European competition.

"I don’t think he’s got a long-term future at Liverpool," Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

"He doesn’t have long left on his contract, and he doesn’t do enough on the pitch for me. He’s not going to take Liverpool to Premier League or Champions League glory.

"He has had his chance – but now they need to build that midfield and bring in better players."

Keita is in the final year of his Liverpool contract and Agbonlahor claims he should not be given a contract extension.

"Injury has been a problem for him, so I don’t know why you would offer an injury-prone player a new contract," he added.

"There’s no point putting a player in the Champions League squad who isn’t going to be fit until mid-November."

At this stage, Keita’s return date from the injury remains unknown as his future at Anfield is also uncertain.