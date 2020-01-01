‘Keeping Salah & Mane is Liverpool’s most important business’ – Fowler draws up transfer plan

The ex-Reds striker is eager to see a fearsome attacking unit kept intact, with Jurgen Klopp then making minor alterations to the rest of his squad

Keeping Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane out of the clutches of a European rival promises to be ’s most important piece of business in the next transfer window, says Robbie Fowler.

The Reds are starting to piece together plans for the summer market, with a Premier League title triumph safely wrapped up.

With records having tumbled around Jurgen Klopp’s side in 2019-20, there are few obvious needs for them to address.

The general consensus is that greater squad depth would aid the pursuit of more silverware, but only minor tweaks are required at this point.

Fowler admits as much, with the Liverpool legend of the opinion that left-back and centre-half are the only areas that need to be addressed with any sense of urgency.

For the former frontman, fending off interest from afar could be just as vital as bringing in fresh faces, with star turns such as Salah and Mane continuing to generate talk of interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Fowler told Stadium Astro when asked for his recruitment blueprint: "I think with Liverpool now, one of the problems that they have had this year, and it's not a big problem per se, they've probably lacked a little bit of squad depth.

"The lads that have come in have done extremely well and have been consistent but when obviously Robbo [Andy Robertson] was out injured for a while or he was suspended, we probably struggled in the left-back area.

"But finding players to come and fill these positions when they know they're not guaranteed to play, it's tough.

"But you look at [Joe] Gomez with [Virgil] van Dijk at the back, both brilliant players, but maybe you look at someone to partner Van Dijk as well.

"I'm sure Sadio, I'm sure Mo and even [Roberto] Firmino will get linked with other clubs as well so I think it's a case of making sure we keep what we've got as well, that's probably more important."

Liverpool have key men tied down on a long-term contracts, while having no need to sell, and plenty have suggested that there is no better place to be right now than Anfield – with Salah and Mane considered to have a greater chance of adding to their medal collections on Merseyside than in .