Keep the money, charitable Selangor season pass owning-supporters tell club

In a heartwarming gesture, Selangor fans tell the club that they are willing to forgo a refund for the 2020 season passes that they have purchased.

The competitions suspension in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak have started to hurt Malaysian clubs, especially when the government seems reluctant to allow the league to resume soon due to safety concerns.

While local football fans are expected to be deprived of domestic action for some time, the most loyal of them; those who have purchased a season pass, are expected to be financially hit as well. After all, they have spent from RM100 to RM300 to be able to support their favourite team at the stadium this year, only for four league matchdays to have been played this season before the suspension, with one of them behind closed doors.

are among the clubs who had been aggressively promoting their season passes this year, and with prices ranging from RM49 to RM319, it would be understandable for the fans who have picked them up to ask for some sort of refund or compensation due to the uncertainties over this year's competitions.

PAS BERMUSIM KINI TANPA JERSI!



Perhatian penyokong!



Oleh kerana stok jersi terhad, kesemua pembelian pas bermusim selepas ini tidak akan disertakan dengan jersi.



Dapatkan pas bermusim anda di: https://t.co/Lj7jbq27uy#RedGiants#KitaAdalahSatu#BeOriginal#JomKeStadium pic.twitter.com/nysBzyS4L0

— FA Selangor (@FASelangorMy) February 8, 2020

However, in a heartwarming gesture, many of them have voiced out their willingness to forgo the compensation in order to help the club stay afloat.

On Thursday, the Red Giants issued a statement on its social media accounts explaining that it will confirm the solution it will take regarding the season passes once the status of the 2020 season is confirmed. However, a majority of their supporters' have responded that they do not mind not receiving a refund.

Selangor-supporting Twitter users such as RimauXI, E_Blackbeard, YesIAmMir and fahmieramlan expressed the sentiment that they would rather let their beloved team keep their money for the sake of its financial well-being, and that they would still buy next season's passes.

Kalau batal liga atau bermain tanpa penyokong. Saya halalkan jugak season pass saya. For the sake of players and management well being.

Meanwhile on Facebook, their supporters proposed several solutions that they think will benefit both parties.

Faiz Fadzil for example suggested that the club emulated side , who made the decision to provide their 13,500 current season pass holders with free passes in the 2020/21 season.

Saiful Adli Aziz meanwhile cheekily tried for a reward: "I don't mind not getting a refund for my RM109 pass, I understand the situation after all. But I wouldn't say no to getting a jersey signed by everyone on the team, I'll even provide my own jersey haha!"

Ardana Sidi wrote: "Hopefully season pass owners will get a 20 per cent discount on 2021 jerseys or merchandise instead. The club still need to make money from season passes and merchandise after all."

The Selangor fanbase sometimes get deservingly criticised for their inconsistent matchday support and impatience towards the team's performance, but this time around they have shown that they are supporters, and not mere fans, deserving of the reputation as among the best set of supporters in the country.

The club board, who is gearing towards privatisation and self-sufficiency within the next five years, will also be relieved to notice that their fan base is starting to understand the importance of a strong financial backing in modern football, and their own role in helping their beloved club stay financially afloat.