Kayode and Fajr power Sivasspor past Yeni Malatyaspor

Olanrewaju Kayode and Faycal Fajr found the net as Sivasspor recorded a 2-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig encounter.

Adem Buyuk’s team had taken the lead a minute after the half-hour mark, nonetheless, the hosts clawed back to secure maximum points.

Having failed to win any of their last 10 matches in all competitions, the visitors travelled to the Sivas Stadium with the ambition of ending their poor run.

That desire saw them take the lead in the 31st minute through Kenan Ozer after he was teed up by Mounir Chouiar who is of Moroccan and Mauritanian ancestry.

Sivasspor went into the half-time break with a goal deficit despite boasting superior ball possession.

In the second half, the Braves stepped up their game and that paid off in the 52nd minute as Max Gradel set up Kayode to put the ball past goalkeeper Ertac Ozbir.

That goal was his fourth of the current season with his last strike coming in the 1-1 draw with Rizespor on December 22, 2021.

The turnaround was complete in the 70th minute with Gradel setting up Fajr for the winner.

Although the visitors attacked in their numbers, they were unable to restore parity – thus crumbling to their 16th defeat of the 2021-22 campaign.

On loan Shakhtar Donetsk forward Kayode was subbed off in the 90th minute by Moussa Konate while Fajr and Gradel were in action from start to finish.

That was not the case for Samba Camara (Mali), Aaron Appindangoye (Gabon), Mustapha Yatabare (Mali) and Nigeria's Leke James as they were not dressed for action by manager Riza Calimbay.

For Yeni, former Nigeria U23 captain Okechukwu Azubuike, Mehdi Zeffane (Algeria), Choular, Mali’s Nouha Dicko and Oussama Haddadi (Tunisia) played all 90 minutes with Ghana’s Godfred Donsah getting subbed off for Gabon’s Ibrahim Didier Ndong in the 77th minute.

Whereas, Ghana's Philip Gameli Awuku, Burundi's Jospin Nshimirimana, Egypt's Karim Hafez and Ghana's Benjamin Tetteh were not listed for action.

With this result, Sivasspor climbed to 11th having accrued 34 points from 25 matches while Yeni Malatyaspor remain at the base of the log with 16 points, though having played a game less.