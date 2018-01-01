Abdullahi Biffo gives reasons for Katsina United acquisition of Ezenwa

The Chanji Boys tactician has revealed that they signed the Super Eagles goalkeeper to express their intention to take the league by storm

Katsina United head coach, Abdullahi Biffo has stressed that they opted for Ikechukwu Ezenwa to show their rivals their readiness to compete well in the Nigeria topflight next season.

The Chanji Boys gained promotion into the elite class two seasons ago and they have managed to remain in the Nigeria Professional Football League where they finished among the top 10 last season.

The team had bought Seun Sogbeso from Nasarawa United and have now completed the signing of Ezenwa and the tactician disclosed that they went for the services of Ezenwa and few other top players they acquired to enable their rivals to see them as a team desirous of finishing among the top three and not just satisfied with escaping relegation.

“We have tried to be as much as possible to be shrewd with our transfers ahead of the new season,” Biffo told Goal.

“We have bought players to fill in the area that we are actually deficient and to show other teams in the top flight that we are ready for them. We are not just okay with staying in the topflight.

“We showed that last year in the Federation Cup where we were closed to playing in the final before the penalty kicks drama.

“We have brought in Ikechukwu Ezenwa who is a top goalkeeper and was with the Super Eagles at the World Cup in Russia. We also have Seun Sogbeso and Sheriff Bashir from Abia Warriors.

“They have come in to improve our squad and to announce that Katsina United are ready for something great in the coming season.”

Biffo who is in his second season with Katsina United, however, said that he saw nothing wrong with the process of the medicals conducted on Sheriff Bashir and Ezenwa after social media outrage to its quality.

“I didn’t see anything wrong with it and people are free to express their opinion the way they like. I am not trying to take side with my medical team but I can only say that they have done a good job,” he continued.

“We will continue to do our best to see what we can do to improve the squad. Whatever people are saying does not really bother us. We will keep on doing our own part and ensuring that we are among the teams to beat.”