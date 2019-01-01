Katsina United’s Sheriff Bashir dedicates winning strike to freed Abdullahi Biffo

The Chanji Boys attacker has dedicated his late strike against the Giant Elephants to his coach who was recently freed by his abductors

Katsina United attacker, Sheriff Bashir has dedicated his last gasp strike against Wikki Tourists to their head coach, Abdullahi Biffo who just regained his freedom from the hands of kidnappers.

Biffo was abducted along Kaduna/ Malunfasi road on his way back to Katsina from the yuletide break in the first week of January and he was only released on Wednesday shortly before Katsina United home tie with Wikki Tourists and Bashir who only got wind of his coach release after the game noted that he was extremely happy that their coach has been freed from the kidnappers den.

He said he was thrilled to score the crucial goal that gave his team the maximum points and that the victory and the goal are for coach Biffo and that he wishes him a speedy recovery and a swift return to his duty post.

Article continues below

“It was a sad experience for our coach in the hands of kidnappers who kept him in their custody against his will for several days and it is because of this that I have dedicated the goal I scored against Wikki to him,” Bashir told Goal.

“We played the game with Wikki with so much passion and power to ensure that we pick the three points because it was our first game of the season and we wanted to start it well. We played with everything we had and we were happy that we were rewarded.

“I want to pray that God grants our coach speedy recovery to enable him to return to his job. He must have gone through a lot but I thank God for all that contributed to ensuring that he regained his freedom. We have gone through a lot and we are thankful that they have released him.”