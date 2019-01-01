Katsina United goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa ruled out of away tie against Bendel Insurance

The Changi Boys will miss the services of two of their goalkeepers in the away game in Benin City

Katsina United have confirmed that their first-choice goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa will not be in action during their Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) Matchday 19 tie against Bendel Insurance on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Changi Boys, Ezenwa has been rested for the game billed to take place at the Sports Complex of the University of Benin.

"Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has also been rested by the coach," a statement from Katsina United read.

Apart from Ezenwa, Katsina United also gave updates on other players not available for Sunday's tie.

"Niger goalkeeper Kassaly Daouda, who is still nursing a broken finger injury, did not make the trip to Benin," the club added

"Joshua Agboola is also out of this clash due to a thigh injury sustained in the Matchday nine against MFM FC in Katsina.

With these developments, Abdullahi Boje is set to keep his place in goal for the Changi Boys, who will be hoping to get at least a point in the away tie.

The teams met for the first time in a competitive competition in the ongoing NPFL season, and it was Katsina United who emerged tops with a slim 2-1 victory.

In that keenly-contested encounter at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, Lukman Muhammed and Tasiu Lawal were on target for the Changi Boys, while Meyiwa Orits scored Bendel Insurance's goal.