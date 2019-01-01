Karl Toko Ekambi's goal steers Villarreal away from La Liga relegation

The Cameroon international was on target to retain the Yellow Submarine status in the Spanish top-flight next season

's Karl Toko Ekambi scored the goal which steered away from Spanish relegation with a 1-0 win over on Sunday.

Toko Ekambi broke the deadlock at the Estadio de la Ceramica in the 59th minute to give Javi Calleja's the vital three points at home.

The triumph moved Villarreal to 14th in the league table with 43 points after 37 games. They are now six points adrift of the drop zone with a game left in the Spanish top-flight.

#VillarrealEibar | 1-0 🚨 FULL-TIME | IT'S ALL OVER AT THE ESTADIO DE LA CÉRAMICA! TOKO EKAMBI'S GOAL SECURES OUR PLACE IN @LaLigaEN NEXT SEASON!!!!! GET IN THERE!!! ENDAVANT #VILLARREAL! 💛💛💛👏👏👏💪💪💪🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/hIcqSuxkIG — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) May 12, 2019

Toko Ekambi is having an impressive debut campaign in , which has seen him produce 10 goals in 34 league appearances so far.

After avoiding the drop, Villarreal will hope to end their campaign on a high when they visit on May 18.

Toko Ekambi was included in Cameroon's 34-man preliminary squad as they aim to defend their title in next month.

The Indomitable Lions have been paired against , Guinea-Bissau and Benin in Group F.