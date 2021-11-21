Karamoh on target as Fatih Karagumruk beat struggling Kasimpasa away

Yann Karamoh scored his second goal of the season as Fatih Karagumruk roared to a comfortable 3-1 win against struggling Kasimpasa in a Turkish Super Lig clash at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday.

An own goal from Tomas Brecka with only two minutes played set up Karagumruk to their sixth win of the season before the 23-year-old Ivorian international notched the second in the 20th minute.

Serbian international Aleksandar Pesic converted from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 in the 27th minute before Yusuf Erdogan pulled a goal back for Kasımpasa in the 32nd minute but it was not enough to hand them something from the fixture.

It was Karagumruk, who started the game on a high note and they took a deserved lead with only a minute played when Brecka, scored into his own net while trying to save a looping cross from Andrea Bertolacci.

The away team almost doubled their lead in the 12th minute when Karamoh combined well with Erhun Oztumer and the former attempted to chip the ball over the advancing goalkeeper Harun Tekin but the ball hit the upright and spilled out for a goal-kick.

But eight minutes later, the Ivorian was not to be denied as he raced onto a through ball from Oztumer, beat two Kasımpasa defenders, before placing the ball past Bertolacci for the second goal.

Seven minutes later, Karagumruk grabbed the third through Pesic, who converted from the penalty spot sending keeper Bertolacci the wrong way.

However, Kasımpasa reduced the deficit five minutes later when midfielder Erdogan rose the highest to meet a corner from Kevin Varga and powered in a header with the ball sneaking underneath goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano.

Karagumruk went into the break enjoying a 3-1 advantage and they looked more dangerous in the opening minutes of the second period when they tried to put the match beyond their opponents’ reach.

In the 60th minute, Kasımpasa coach Hakan Kutlu made a double change, Morocco international Nabil Dirar coming in for Kevin Varga while Michal Travnik was rested for Nicolai Jorgensen.

The changes almost bore fruits when Dirar made a good run from the right side before squaring the ball to Varga, but the latter’s left-footed effort was easily gathered by Viviano.

Nigeria international Ahmed Musa, who has scored one top-flight goal so far this season, was introduced in the 78th minute for Karamoh but he could not find the back of the net.

In added minutes, Karagumruk were reduced to nine men after defender Vegar Eggen Hedenstad and midfielder Lucas Biglia were sent off but they held on to register another win on the road.

The win moved Musa’s Karagumruk to fifth position on the 20-team table after managing 22 points from 13 matches while Kasımpasa are in position 19 with nine points from 13 outings.