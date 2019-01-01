Kante leaves Chelsea's pre-season training camp for knee injury treatment

The 28-year-old France midfielder has returned to London in order to continue his rehabilitation ahead of the new season

N’Golo Kante has left ’s pre-season training base in and returned to for treatment on a knee injury.

Kante picked up the injury at the tail end of last season and will continue his recovery away from the rest of the squad as they gear up for the new campaign.

A statement on the club's official website said: "N’Golo Kante has travelled back to the UK to continue his rehabilitation for an injury connected to the knee problem he sustained at the end of last season."

The international is expected to miss the Blues' upcoming friendly match against on Tuesday as a result of the treatment.

More positively for the Blues, however, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and striker Tammy Abraham returned to training with the group after recovering from illness.

More to follow...

