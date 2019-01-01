Kano Pillars want to win silverware for state government, says coach Ibrahim Musa

The gaffer reiterated that the club's ambition to emerge victorious in the playoffs and the cup competition

Kano Pillars coach Ibrahim Musa has stated that his team's target is to win the 's Super Six and the Federation Cup competitions for the state.

On Monday, Sai Masu Gida confirmed their place in the Super Six after defeating Delta Force 3-0.

The triumph moved to second in the Professional Football League Group B table and Musa is relieved by the progress with a game to go.

“It was important that we qualified for the Super Six before the final game of the season because we are going into the game with Abia Warriors with a relaxed mind that we can express ourselves,” Musa told Goal.

“I have to praise my boys for the way they turned the season around. I knew that we have the players to get the type of results we desire but they surprised me with their performance in recent matches. We just have to start preparations for the Super Six immediately because we cannot afford to relax at all.

“We must take our last game of the season very seriously even though we have qualified because the build-up to the Super Six has started with this game in Umuahia. We hope to be very competitive during the playoffs and also do well during the Federation Cup too.

“The State government deserves some silverware with the way we have been supported since the beginning of the season and we must do all within us to ensure that we make this possible. We must give a good account of ourselves in Umuahia first and then head back home to finalise our preparations for the Super Six and the Federation Cup competition.”

Kano Pillars will visit eighth-placed Abia Warriors for the final league game of the season on Sunday.