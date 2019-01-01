Kano Pillars to hold commemorative match for Chinedu Udoji

The ex-Sai Masu Gida defender will be remembered on Tuesday in Kano a year after his death

Although Chinedu Udoji waved the world goodbye one year ago, he has not been forgotten as a friendly match will be organised on Tuesday evening in his honour by Kano Pillars.

Udoji died on February 19, 2018, as a result of injuries sustained in a fatal car crash in Kano on his way back home after he visited his friends.

Kano Pillars arranged a friendly game between their present team and their former team at the Kano Pillars Stadium, Sabon Gari in order to keep the memory of the player alive.

“We are going to play a friendly game with the former players of Kano Pillars and it is meant to keep the memory of Chinedu Udoji fresh in our minds,” a statement from the club media read.

“Udoji died when his wealth of experience was needed in Kano Pillars team. It was a sad end to a player who was a professional to the core. We will continue to miss him and pray that God continues to grant him eternal rest.

“We hope to visit his family members after the game to show our support. We will not allow his memory to go off just like that.”

Udoji who previously played for Enyimba for about seven seasons before leaving for Pillars in 2016 was 28 years old when he died and he left behind a wife and two children.

He won two league titles, two FA Cups and got to the semi-final of the 2011 African with the Aba-based club.