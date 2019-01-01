Kano Pillars boss Ibrahim Musa sets sights on Federation Cup title

The Sai Masu Gida handler has stressed the importance of winning the Federation Cup after their implosion in last year's final

Kano Pillars head coach Ibrahim Musa has emphasised the fact they have had their sights glued on the Federation Cup title ever since their painful loss to Enugu Rangers in last year's final.

Sai Masu Gida were leading 3-0 until the last 20 minutes of the encounter before they allowed the Flying Antelopes to stage a comeback, and eventually lost on penalties to Gbenga Ogunbote's men.

Musa, who was in charge of the team, admitted the defeat to Enugu remained one of his lowest points as a coach, and he was not surprised to be asked to step aside after that game.

“It is a thing of joy that we are through to the final of the Federation Cup because it is what we have had our eyes on and I am glad that we are in a position to redeem our name,” Musa told Goal.

“It was an indescribable experience for me as a coach that my team that was leading 3-0 and even had the opportunity to score a fourth but was controversially ruled out, still went ahead to lose the game.

"It was a difficult experience for me as a coach and I said if I have a second chance, I must ensure I clear my name.

“We are in the final but we are not satisfied yet because we are only interested in winning this competition. We don’t want to be second best again after what we faced last year.

“We must remain focused and think only of the final game. It will help clear a lot of things if we are able to win it after the way we ended the league season where we were very close to winning the league title too.”

Kano Pillars booked a place in this year's final after they stopped ambitious lower league side Calabar Rovers on penalties in the semifinal.