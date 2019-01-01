Kano Pillars and Niger Tornadoes friendly ends in a draw

The two Cup finalists are now set for a fresh campaign in the NPFL and NNL after a long off-season schedule

The 2019 Federation Cup finalists and Niger Tornadoes played out a 1-1 draw on Thursday as they rounded off their preparation for the new season with a friendly game at Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Afeez Nosir gave the Ikon Allah Boys the lead just after the hour-mark but Pillars fought back and got a late equaliser to avoid defeat ahead of their Professional Football League ( ) season opener at home to this weekend.

Tornadoes and Pillars were involved in a crunch clash three months ago for the Federation Cup and it was the latter that emerged victorious after penalties.

Before Thursday’s outing, Kano Pillars had thrashed Green Beret FC of Zaria 3-0 on Tuesday with Auwalu Ali Malam hitting a brace and Ifeanyi Nweke also getting a goal.

Article continues below

Pillars Coach Ibrahim Musa said after Thursday’s outing that he was happy with the robust preparation made by his team in the run into the new season.

According to him, the target for the Sai Masu Gida is to improve on their second-place finish of last season.

“We have had very good preparation for the new season, I pray we have a good outing with our first game this weekend,” he said.