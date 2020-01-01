Kano Pillars and Katsina United hit with heavy fines for fan violence in NPFL game

A total fine of N4.7 million was slammed on both clubs after they were found guilty of breaching certain regulations in a league match

The League Management Company (LMC) has fined Katsina United N3.5 million and N1.2 million for their fans' misconduct during an fixture on January 15.

Matchday 15 of the Nigerian top-flight at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium was marred with violence even though both teams settled for a 1-1 draw.

Following the conclusion of its investigation, the league authority declared Katsina United are guilty of not ensuring adequate security in the stadium, aggressive misconduct of its supporters and throwing objects towards the visiting side which kept match officials and both teams on the field throughout the half-time interval.

Kano Pillars, on their part, were handed a fine of N1 million naira for their fans' misconduct and N200,000 for trying to manipulate the outcome of the investigation by publishing misleading information.

Furthermore, Katsina United have been sanctioned to play subsequent home games behind closed doors until the confirmation of satisfactory security measures while league fixtures involving both teams will be played without fans in the stadium.

They are also expected to share the cost of the replacement of the damaged seats and glass windows at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

The Changi Boys are 11th in the NPFL table with 21 points after 16 matches, a point above 12th-placed Kano Pillars who have two games in hand.