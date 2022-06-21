Kangwa: FK Crvena Zvezda unveil Zambia midfielder from Arsenal Tula

The 23-year-old midfielder has finally switched clubs from Russia to Serbia ahead of the new campaign

FK Crvena Zvezda have officially unveiled midfielder Kings Kangwa ahead of the new campaign.

The Serbian club have confirmed the 23-year-old Zambia international, who joined from Russian side Arsenal, Tula as their first signing of the current transfer window.

“Zambia international midfielder Kings Kangwa is our first recruit in this transfer window,” the club confirmed on their official website. “The talented 23-year-old arrived from Russian club Arsenal Tula and was presented to the press at Rajko Mitic Stadium.”

The statement continued: “The energetic player should add pace and creativity to our team as we embark on another European quest.”

Speaking after being unveiled, the Chipolopolo star explained his decision to join the Belgrade-based club.

“Thank you for your warm welcome and all the kind words,” Kangwa told the same portal. “I’m pleased to be here and I cannot wait to show what I can do on the pitch.

“Several of my former teammates and coach Miodrag Bozovic have strong connections to Crvena Zvezda and every one of them was really supportive and enthusiastic about my move. They told me that this was a big opportunity at a great club.”

Bozovic described Kangwa as a hardworking player who could give his team a different dimension in the new campaign.

“Kangwa is a player I have followed for a very long time, I have been monitoring his progress while in Russia and I am happy he has decided to join us,” Bozovic said. “I know he will give the team a different approach as we start the new campaign.”

Article continues below

Kangwa began his career at Lusaka-based club Happy Hearts. In 2017, Kangwa signed for Israeli club Hapoel Be’er Sheva, before returning to Happy Hearts in 2018. Ahead of the 2019 Zambian Super League season, Kangwa signed for Buildcon, and on July 10, 2019, he joined Russian club Arsenal Tula.

Kangwa was part of the Zambia team that featured in the recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Ivory Coast and Comoros. While the Chipolopolo lost their opener 3-1 against the Elephants, Kangwa was among the goals as they recovered to beat Comoros 2-1.