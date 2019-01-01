‘Kane won’t walk out on Tottenham’ – Star striker will want to leave on a high, says Murphy

It has been suggested that the prolific Spurs frontman should be looking for a move to match his ambition, but not everybody is buying into that

Harry Kane will want to leave “on a high” if a move is to be made, says Danny Murphy, with there little chance of a prolific frontman walking out on the club any time soon.

It has been suggested that the captain should be mulling over his options, with Rio Ferdinand among those to have advised the 26-year-old striker that he is approaching a stage of his career where he needs to put himself first.

Despite being one of the finest goalscorers on the planet, Kane is still waiting on a first piece of major silverware.

Many feel he will need to leave Spurs in order to challenge for the biggest prizes in world football, with there plenty of suitors that would welcome him onto their books.

Murphy, though, believes that a home-grown star in north London will remain loyal for the foreseeable future, with there a desire on his part to see Tottenham succeed.

The former Spurs midfielder told the Daily Mail: “Rio Ferdinand has said Harry Kane could leave to win trophies.

“I personally think Harry is the type of lad who would prefer to go out on a high rather than jump ship when things are tough, as they are now.

“Harry will want to repay the club's faith and turn things around. Another performance like cannot be tolerated.”

Tottenham suffered a 3-0 defeat away at Brighton on Saturday and that defeat has seen a testing 2019-20 campaign hit a new low, with questions being asked of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine tactician is one of several high-profile figures to be seeing their respective futures called into question, with Murphy admitting that uncertainty is doing the collective cause few favours.

He added, with a number of players either into the final year of their contract or sparking exit talk: “There has been speculation about dressing-room harmony.

“I don't see team-mates who don't like each other, I just think there are a lot of players who have been at the same workplace for a long time and it's going stale.

“Pochettino has been at Tottenham more than five years but [Danny] Rose, [Jan] Vertonghen, [Christian] Eriksen, [Hugo] Lloris, [Erik] Lamela, Kane, [Toby] Alderweireld and [Harry] Winks have been there longer.

“It's too many to have in that situation.

“When you get senior pros feeling their time at the club has run its course — I am thinking particularly about Vertonghen, Rose, Eriksen and Alderweireld — it is natural that their mind might be on pastures new, even if they are not saying it.”