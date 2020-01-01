Kane will know ‘very soon’ if he will stay at Tottenham – Sherwood

Spurs may not be willing to match their No.9's title-winning ambition by investing in their squad, the former manager has said

ace Harry Kane will make a decision on his future “very soon”, according to former boss Tim Sherwood, who doubts the ambition of the club to spend the money to make themselves a competitive force.

The man has spent much of the current campaign injured, but after six prolific campaigns in the Premier League, during which he has scored 133 goals, he has attracted the interest of several big clubs, with and among those associated with a summer move for the striker.

Sherwood has warned Spurs that the No.9 will not remain at the club “for the sake of it”, despite coming through their youth ranks to establish himself as one of the game’s leading marksmen.

In particular, Sherwood, who also managed , has pinpointed a lack of trophy success as a reason why the 26-year-old could move on, though he did suggest that manager Jose Mourinho could entice him to stay due to his title-winning pedigree.

“It’s like Alan Shearer,” he told the Daily Mail. “He finishes fourth with Blackburn (in 1992-93), then second (in 1993-94). Manchester United are all over him. But he decides to stay, because he believes we have the quality to win it, and we did the next season.

“Harry needs to assess this himself. I would wait to see what they do in the summer.

“They've got a manager who has not gone there to only finish inside the top four. Harry will know very soon if the club are willing to spend that money to give themselves that opportunity of winning the league.”

Spurs’ last major honour came in 2007-08 when they won the League Cup, while the north London side have not won the top-flight title since 1960-61.

Presently they lie eighth in the Premier League standings, with 41 points – exactly half of the tally league leaders have mustered.

With uncertainty continuing to surround the end of the season, which has been put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the prospect of Spurs playing in the next season continues to hang in the balance.