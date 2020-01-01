Kane sets all-time north London derby scoring record with superb strike for Tottenham against Arsenal

The England captain notched his 250th goal across all competitions for club and country with his first-half strike

Harry Kane became the north London derby's all-time highest goalscorer with a first-half effort for in their 2-0 win against on Sunday.

The captain, who had already teed up fellow forward Son Heung-min for the opener at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, blasted a close-range effort home on the stroke of half-time following a dominant display.

It made for Kane's 11th goal in encounters between Spurs and the Gunners, snatching the outright crown from former attacker Emmanuel Adebayor, who previously notched up 10 during spells with both clubs.

11 - Harry Kane is now the outright top scorer in North London derbies in all competitions with 11 goals. Superman. pic.twitter.com/9GkqQcIOXR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2020

Kane's finish also set a remarkable personal milestone for the 27-year-old, representing the 250th goal of his professional career for club and country combined, as well as his 100th at home for Tottenham in all competitions.

He has now bagged 202 efforts for Jose Mourinho's side, as well as nine with , five with Leyton Orient, two with and 32 on Three Lions duty.

Kane was set up by regular partner-in-crime Son for his strike, further cementing the pair's remarkable partnership this season.

Their earlier link-up had already taken them clear into second place on the leader-board for all-time Premier League goal combinations and their latest lifted them up to a total of 31, just five behind the all-time record of 36 set by Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

It also represented 11 for the 2020-21 season alone, which leaves them just two shy of the record for most Premier League goal combinations in a single season, set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton in 1994-95 with 13.

Kane and Son are widely expected to smash that record, given that they have played less than a dozen top-flight matches this term so far with the season barely only a quarter old.

Kane's eight assists to Son so far also mean he sits behind only Stan Collymore and Mike Newell for the most in a single campaign to one specific teammate, with the pair achieving nine for Robbie Fowler and Shearer respectively in 1995-96.