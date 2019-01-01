‘Kane rightly frustrated & will want titles’ – Ex-Spurs star wonders if striker will follow Walker’s lead

A talismanic presence in north London has offered no indication that he will look for a move, but Michael Brown admits his ambition must be matched

Harry Kane will be feeling “frustrated” at , admits Michael Brown, but there has been no indication that he is starting to consider his future at the club just yet.

It has been suggested that major silverware will be required in north London if key men are to be kept from the exits.

The likes of Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen are already running their contracts down towards free agency, while transfer talk has been sparked around other members of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

Kane has seen the odd whisper surface, with one of the most prolific strikers in world football the kind of player that any club would want on their books, and the 26-year-old’s ambition may see his head turned at some stage.

“You look at Kyle Walker leaving and going to win titles [at ]. That’s what these players want to do,” former Spurs midfielder Brown told Goal.

“I was interested to see his quote in the , when he said ‘we’re not young players anymore , we are used to playing at this level’. It was a little bit of a dig, an indication that Harry Kane is getting understandably frustrated when his team are giving away leads and he wants the best for them.

“He will be frustrated that he’s not winning things, but it has been a big development for Spurs. You have to look and accept that there’s a new stadium, the Champions League final was an amazing ending last season.

“They haven’t won any cups of late but we are seeing a bit of spirit in there where they are able to fight back and recover, as they did in adversity last season when they got through that Champions League group from nowhere. Now they are going to get tested again.”

Amid the questions of certain members of the playing staff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Mauricio Pochettino is also being linked with a move elsewhere.

The highly-rated Argentine coach has been mooted as a potential manager of the future, with the 47-year-old admitting that he may have been tempted to walk away at the end of last season had Spurs not come up short in a Champions League final clash with .

Pressed on whether he expects Pochettino to be in his current post for 2020-21, Brown said: “It’s a strange one again.

“He said that the players invited him for dinner, which is great and they had a bit of bonding away from work and hopefully that has done them a bit of good. But he has got frustrated. You look at the quotes that are coming out of there, I think they just need to manage it a little bit better than they are.”

Article continues below

Spurs have collected just three wins through nine Premier League games this season, with a 12-point haul leaving them in seventh spot.

They have also suffered setbacks in Europe, with a humbling 7-2 defeat to once again leaving them with work to do in order to make it out of the group stage.

