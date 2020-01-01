Kane ready to return for Tottenham when Premier League restarts

The Spurs star has declared he is fully fit with football inching towards a resumption in England

striker Harry Kane believes he will be ready to play for Tottenham when the Premier League resumes.

The 26-year-old required surgery after injuring his left hamstring on New Year's Day and was kept sidelined prior to the coronavirus pandemic suspending football around the world in March.

That break in play has ultimately worked out for Jose Mourinho's side, with Kane able to get fully fit and declare himself ready to spearhead Spurs once games get back underway in .

The UK government recently cleared the Premier League and English Football League (EFL) to resume competitive action from June with Kane expecting to be involved from the outset.

"I'm pretty much as good as I can be," Kane told Sky Sports News. "I was at a good stage before the lockdown. I was pretty much doing everything except from training with the team.

"Since the lockdown's happened, I've continued doing sessions online with the team, a bit of specific work where I do my own stuff for the hamstring and things like that, but pretty much doing everything else the boys are doing.

"Then obviously the last week or so we've been able to go in and do one-on-one training with one member of staff on the pitch. It's been nice to get out and start touching a ball again.

"Whenever the season does continue, whether it's next month, or two months, three months, I should be ready to go from the first game."

Kane's Tottenham team-mate Dele Alli was the subject of home invasion this week and the England skipper was quick to check in on the midfielder after the incident.

"I text him the day after it happened just to see how he was," Kane said.

"As normal I think he was a bit in shock and a bit angry about the situation but thankfully no one has hurt, no family was hurt, during the process, which is the main thing really.

"I think he's okay, a little bit shaken up, but I guess he's getting on with it."

Kane recently confirmed he will be Leyton Orient's shirt sponsor next season, with the striker helping out his former club financially, while also using the shirts to say thanks to frontline health workers who have risked their lives during the Covid-19 crisis.