'Kane the only Tottenham star that would get in Liverpool's team' - Spurs 'still a long way off' the Reds, says Souness

An Anfield legend doesn't think his old club will get "mugged off" by Jose Mourinho's side in midweek

Harry Kane is the only star that would get into 's team, according to Graeme Souness, who says Spurs are "still a long way off" the Reds.

Tottenham are sitting top of the table after the first 12 rounds of fixtures at the start of the season.

Jose Mourinho's side are unbeaten since losing their opening game against in August, with seven wins and four draws recorded.

More teams

Spurs dropped points away at on Sunday afternoon, which gave Liverpool the chance to return to the summit by beating at Craven Cottage, but the reigning champions failed to seize their opportunity.

Jurgen Klopp's men were only able to match Tottenham's 1-1 draw, which means they are still trailing in second place on goal difference heading into a heavyweight midweek meeting.

Spurs will head to Anfield on Wednesday knowing they can lay down a marker of their title credentials by beating the Reds, but Souness still believes there is a clear gap in quality between the two sides.

The Liverpool legend has acknowledged the threat Kane will pose, but feels Tottenham are lagging behind his old club in terms of strength in depth - even as Klopp continues to deal with a defensive injury crisis.

“Liverpool are the real deal in every department and Spurs are still a long way off that," Souness told The Times.

“The only Spurs player who would get in Liverpool’s line-up is Kane, because Sadio Mane can do everything Son can, and will also go to war with you.

“I don’t see Liverpool getting mugged as easily as did, though there is more chance of it happening without Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho, their best defensive midfielder, in the back four.”

The former Reds midfielder did, however, admit that Mourinho has had a huge impact at Spurs since succeeding Mauricio Pochettino in the managerial hot seat last year.

Souness is not a fan of the Portuguese tactician's preferred style of play, but can see him delivering silverware in north London if he is backed in the transfer market.

"Mourinho deserves credit for how he has set up Spurs," he added.

“He had a look at what he’s got and said, ‘this is the way to get the best out of these players and get results’.

Article continues below

“Whether he gets the backing long-term and enjoys a bit of luck in the transfer market to evolve, as he did at , time will tell.

“The word is out now on how they will play in the big games, sitting in. It’s going to be a difficult watch, but it will be accepted by the fans in the short term if it brings success.

“Two League Cups in 29 years is not enough for a big club.”