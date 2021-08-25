Kane confirms he'll be staying at Tottenham to put an end to Manchester City links

The striker had been tipped to make a big-money switch to Etihad Stadium before the transfer window closes, but has now decided to remain at Spurs

Harry Kane has confirmed that he'll be staying at Tottenham for the duration of the 2021-22 season to put an end to the rumours linking him with Manchester City.

Speculation over Kane's future has been raging in recent months, with Manchester City having been touted as the most likely next destination for a man who has been open about his ambitions to win the biggest trophies in the game.

The 28-year-old has yet to win a single piece of silverware at Spurs, but he still has three years left to run on his contract, and has now announced that he will remain in his current surroundings beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

What's been said?

Kane has confirmed his decision in a message to his followers on Twitter, which reads: "It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS"

