Kamou Malo: Burkina Faso’s coach contract will not be renewed

Coach Kamou Malo will not have his contract as Burkina Faso coach renewed, the Burkinabe Football Federation has confirmed.

The 59-year-old led the Stallions to a fourth-place finish at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations – losing 5-3 to hosts Cameroon on penalties after the match finished 3-3 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

Even at that, the West African country’s football governing body stated through a post on social media that they will be looking forward to appointing another tactician when Malo’s contract expires on February 28, 2022.

Prior to this decision, the BFF had met with the former RC Kadiogo and USFA handler along with his assistants on Friday, when they were told they would cease to lead the Stallions at the of February as they sought “to put in place new structures for Burkinabe football.”

After leading USFA to a third-place finish in the Burkina Faso Premier League in the 2018-2019 campaign, Malo was named as national team coach in July 2019 – following the expiration of Paolo Duarte’s contract.

Duarte’s second spell with the West Africans ended in disaster as the country failed to qualify for the 2019 Afcon hosted by Egypt.

"After analysing the situation, the executive committee of the FBF took the decision to trust local coach to lead the national team to the new challenges ahead," the federation wrote in a statement at that time.

“The national football family congratulates, encourages and wishes the new national coach good luck."

Malo - who is the father of Burkina Faso international Patrick Malo – was saddled with the responsibility to qualify the 2013 Afcon runners-up for the biennial African football showpiece billed for Cameroon.

There, they finished second in Group A which also included the Indomitable Lions, Cape Verde and Ethiopia after accruing four points.

In the Round of 16, they overcame Gabon 7-6 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw with the Panthers after 120 minutes to set up a date with Tunisia for a place in the last four.

Against the Carthage Eagles, they won 1-0 with Dango Ouattara’s first-half strike settling the fixture at the Roumde Adjia Stadia in Garoua.

Their fairy tale run came to an end in the semis after bowing 3-1 to eventual winners Senegal.

Burkina Faso will face Belgium on March 29 in an international friendly billed for Brussels.