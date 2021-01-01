Sulemana: Ghana star Kudus advises compatriot amid reported Ajax and Manchester United transfer battle

The Lancers midfielder believes life at Johan Cruijff Stadium will be better for the Nordsjaelland winger

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has urged Ghanaian compatriot Kamaldeen Sulemana to join him at the Dutch club.

Nordsjaelland ace Kamaldeen has become the subject of transfer reports, with Ajax, Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen all confirmed to be interested in his services.

Liverpool, French side Olympique Lyonnais and Belgian outfit Club Brugge have also been said to keeping an eye on the wide man, who can play in any position across the front lines.

The two men played together at Nordsjaelland until last summer when Kudus pursued a transfer to Ajax.

"He is a fast, agile and smart winger," Kudus has told ESPN.

"He has everything. He will fit in well with our playing style. Especially as a fast winger. He can score and give assists. I think he is a perfect player for Ajax."

Next month, Kudus and Kamaldeen are set to link up on international duty, having been both named in Ghana's squad for a double-header of friendlies against Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire.

"He's on the national team, so of course I'm going to see him. But at the end of the day, in making decisions, it comes down to your own self and your own guts," Kudus added.

"I can advise him based on my own experiences and what I have seen here [at Ajax] but at the end of the day, he's a smart kid and knows what he wants. I think he's going to make the right decision."

Kamaldeen is enjoying his best season in Europe, having so far netted 10 times and provided five assists for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga.

On Wednesday, he provided an assist to help his club to a 2-1 home win over Randers.

"Of course I am here now and I'm going to help him", Kudus said when asked why Kamaldeen should snub Manchester United for Ajax.

"The step from Denmark to Manchester United is very big. He has the talent to play at every level. But I think the step from Denmark to here [Ajax] will be an even nicer one in my opinion. But I believe whichever one he takes, he has the capability and the talent to show it."

Kamaldeen joined Nordsjaelland from affiliate Ghanaian club Right to Dream Academy in January last year.