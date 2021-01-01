Kamaldeen: Ghana star at the double as Nordsjaelland ride past Randers in Denmark

The teenager was in good form when FCN played as guest of Randers in the Superliga on Sunday

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana scored twice on Sunday as Nordsjaelland registered a 4-3 away victory over Randers in the Danish Superliga.

The 19-year-old's two first-half goals firmly put The Wilders in the Driving seat en route to securing all three points in the matchday 43 fixture at Cepheus Park.

The win has lifted Nordsjaelland above Randers to fifth on the league table.

For Kamaldeen, who has been linked to Dutch giants Ajax, the goals sent his tally to three strikes in his last two games, and to seven goals in 22 league appearances so far this term.

It is certainly a refreshing time for the attacker, who until last week's encounter with AGF went four months without finding the back of the net.

Nordsjaelland broke the deadlock in the ninth minute of Sunday's games, with Andreas Schjelderup setting up Victor Jensen to make it 1-0.

Ten minutes later, Kamaldeen doubled the Wild Tigers' lead, pouncing on a Magnus Kofod Andersen through ball, fending off a challenge from an opposition defender and coolly slotting the ball past Randers goalkeeper Patrik Carlgren into the right bottom corner of the net.

Marvin Egho then scored to halve the deficit for the home side in the 32nd minute.

Three minutes to full-time, Kamaldeen scored yet again after a beautiful run by Tochi Chukwuani down the left. After receiving a pass just on the edge of the box, the former Right to Dream Academy graduate shot on the turn with his second touch, the effort proving too strong for the goalkeeper.

Moments after the break, Egho helped Randers pull another goal back, setting up Vito Hammershoj-Mistrati to make it 3-2.

In the 63rd minute, Kamaldeen was replaced by compatriot Sadiq Ibrahim, before Daniel Svensson assisted Jensen to score and restore Nordsjaelland's two-goal lead.

Randers, however, still did not give up and would see their resilience rewarded with another consolation goal, this time around in the 87th minute, three minutes after Nordsjaelland substituted Schjelderup for Ghanaian attacker Abu Francis.

Kamaldeen and FCN will hope to make it three wins on the spin when they host Copenhagen in their next game.