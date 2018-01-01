Kalidou Koulibaly urges Napoli to continue aiming for Serie A title

The Partenopei missed out on securing the diadem last season and the Senegal international is hoping they can nick the coveted trophy this term

Kalidou Koulibaly has charged Napoli to continue to believe that they can win the Italian Serie A title.

The Partenopei lost out on securing the diadem last term to Juventus with only a four-point difference.

This season, they are trailing the Old Lady with eight points after gathering 38 points from 16 games and the defender wants his side to focus on gathering more points to make their dream a reality.

“We need to believe as long as the league doesn’t say otherwise,” Koulibaly said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, per Football Italia.

“The important thing is to stay close to Juve. They’ll make their way and we’ll work ours, we can’t focus on them, just ourselves.

“We think about winning our games, then we’ll see what happens.”

Napoli play host to SPAL in their next league game on Saturday and Koulibaly will be expected to get involved.