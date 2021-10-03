Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: Free entry for vaccinated fans to attend Soweto Derby

The Premier Soccer League has decided to allow vaccinated fans free entry to attend the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

This season’s first Soweto Derby league encounter is scheduled for November 6 at FNB Stadium.

The decision by the PSL follows Safa’s resolution to encourage South Africa’s national vaccination drive by allowing fans who have been jabbed to watch for free, Bafana Bafana’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia at FNB Stadium on October 12.

“On the same breath, Safa’s Special Member, the NSL has resolved to use the Soweto Derby to also encourage mass vaccination drive,” said Safa in a statement.

"The more the people are vaccinated the more the economic opportunities are opened for those selling their products. Taxi drivers who take fans to the stadiums will also be encouraged to vaccinate and football will engage various taxi associations to work together.”

The Soweto Derby is the biggest crowd-puller in South African football and is always sold out.



In another decision by the Safa national executive committee, the association has decided against bidding to host the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup.

South Africa had expressed interest to stage the Club World Cup which is scheduled for December 2021.

Hosting rights for the global club football competition were left open after initial hosts Japan withdrew citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With regards to the Fifa Club World Cup, the Safa NEC said the issue of the short period of time left to bid and put all processes in place was proving a challenge,” Safa said.

“The Fifa Club World Cup is scheduled to take place in December. Safa will liaise with the government regarding the return of fans to the stadiums that is a prerequisite for hosting the Club World Cup.

“For South Africa to host the Club Fifa World Cup, the nation needs to reach the 70 percent vaccination threshold. South Africa is currently red-listed by Great Britain where European champions Chelsea will come from, another possible hindrance to the process. Therefore, Safa NEC resolved that they will not be pursuing the matter of hosting this event.”

Safa also expressed support to turn the Fifa World Cup into a biennial tournament from being hosted after every four years.