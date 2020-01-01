Kaizer Chiefs stopper Akpeyi has made things difficult for me - Khune

The 32-year-old has opened up about his current situation at the Naturena-based giants as he struggles for game time

captain Itumeleng Khune says Daniel Akpeyi has made it difficult for him to return to the team's starting line-up.

The goalkeeper made his first appearance for Amakhosi since September 2019 last weekend as they edged out National First Division (NFD) side Royal Eagles in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match.

Khune, who has struggled with injuries this season, has been serving as Chiefs' second-choice keeper behind international Akpeyi and the Bafana Bafana shot-stopper has now opened up about his current situation.

“It felt great to be back in the mix and the guys and supporters welcomed me with open arms,” Khune told the media.

"I have been working very hard to get back into the team but Daniel has not made it easy for me. But he deserves all my support because at the end of the day we want to achieve as a team.

"And whoever gets the nod will get our full support. That’s what Daniel has been getting from me and the entire goalkeeping department."

Khune is hopeful that if he continues to work hard Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp will give him a chance recement his place in starting line-up again.

“I think it is always good to give coaches a good headache on who to start and who to have on the bench," he continued.

"But every time we play matches and we get told that we are not in the starting XI we take it as professionals and give out support to those who deserve and starting.

"We just have to continue performing at training. We have to understand that only 11 are allowed ion the field with just one goalkeeper."

Khune, who is the longest-serving player in the current Amakhosi team, has also been impressed by Akpeyi's ball distribution.

“I think even Daniel is coming alright with the distribution. It has been a trade for Kaizer Chiefs goalkeepers that we have certain qualities that we need to showcase in the match. But it all starts here at training,” he said.

Chiefs are set to welcome at FNB Stadium in a Premier Soccer League match on Saturday.


