Amakhosi will be bidding to be the third South African team to win this coveted continental trophy after Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi feels by reaching the Caf Champions League final the Soweto giants testified that the Premier Soccer League is a strong competition.

Chiefs are in the Champions League final for the first time ever in their history and they will face Al Ahly at Casablanca’s Stade Mohamed V on July 17.

After Orlando Pirates won the 1995 edition of Africa's elite club competition, which was before Mamelodi Sundowns clinched it in 2016, Chiefs would be out to emulate their Gauteng rivals.

“This is actually massive progress for the South African league. Sundowns raised the bar by winning the Champions League and now it is Kaizer Chiefs in the final,” Akpeyi told Chiefs media.

“This says a lot about how much progress the league has been able to make for some time now. And to the South African people, I’m sure everyone is excited because Kaizer Chiefs is one of the much-loved teams in South Africa.

“So this is actually more like a happy moment for every South African citizen to see the team get to this stage and winning the trophy. I am so sure that everyone is waiting right now in South Africa for July 17 and also waiting to see Kaizer Chiefs come back with the trophy.”

Interestingly, Chiefs face Al Ahly who beat Sundowns in the 2001 final of the Champions League, before the Cairo giants won against Orlando Pirates in the 2013 final.

Akpeyi is aware of the task they have at hand on July 17 and says that requires them to bring their “A game.”

“I am sure everyone knows Al Ahly to be a tough side, they are a solid team and they are a team you need to be focused on 120 percent,” said Akpeyi.

“It is not going to be an easy day but I’m sure that is the reason why we are preparing early, in camp at the moment working out strategies and plans on how to actually face this huge game. I’m sure they [Al Ahly] are also expecting a lot from us.

“So it's just a game of being focused and each team taking their opportunities once they come. So we are preparing for the big game, for the big team and looking at the history of the team again, you realise they have won a lot, including the Champions League, so I’m sure they have that experience with them.

“We are coming as underdogs and we respect them but at the same time we will be coming with our A game.”

In the Chiefs squad, there are only attacking midfielder Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro who have won the Champions League before, when they were with Sundowns.