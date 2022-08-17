The Amakhosi boss hailed a directive which requires teams competing in continental competitions to have women's teams

Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung has hailed Caf’s licensing requirement which calls for clubs to have women's teams in order to participate in continental competitions.

The new regulation will come into force in the 2022/23 season and, according to Motaung, it has placed the agenda of women’s football at the forefront.

"The club licensing process, which makes it mandatory to have a women's team, puts the women's game on the agenda," Motaung told BBC Sport Africa.

"That's important because it hasn't been on the agenda before. It's making clubs sit down and notice the fact that they now have to put a structure in place and ensure that the facilities are in place."

The Amakhosi official also enumerated the steps the Naturena club is taking to abide by the new club licensing requirement.

"Kaizer Chiefs currently don't have a women's team, but we've put together our strategy and we're excited about it because it's something we also want to do properly," she added.

"We've taken a long-term view. It can't be just because it's an enforcement, but for us to ensure that we build young women's talent and showcase them through the Chiefs brand.

"I'm quite excited about that, and looking forward to engaging new sponsors, and really getting into the marketplace with something very significant."

She also lauded the idea that clubs are buying the statuses of others in order to fulfil what is needed. Recently, Premier Soccer League side, Royal AM – who will participate in the Confederation Cup – bought Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies FC.

"I have seen clubs that are buying status to make sure that they have a women's team. So it is clearly starting to bear fruit," Motaung continued.

"It's the monitoring and working together with the teams to make sure that the quality is maintained, and all the various things are put in place.

"Caf and Fifa are very clear about making sure that there's consistency. I think football federations must also be honest - we can't be starting and stopping teams, so it's something that leagues also need to manage quite seriously.

"When they say you can't participate in key tournaments because of a lack of women's team, structure and professionalism, then the federations and clubs are fully aware of the seriousness."