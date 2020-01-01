Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Akumu has brilliant qualities - Middendorp

The former Zesco United midfielder made his official debut for the Glamour Boys last weekend and his coach feels he did well for himself

head coach Ernst Middendorp was pleased with Anthony Akumu's debut performance against Royal Eagles last weekend.

The lanky Kenyan player came on as a second-half substitute in Amakhosi's 1-0 win over the NFD outfit to take over from George Maluleka in the middle of the park.

Middendorp said Akumu has some brilliant qualities in him and he hopes the club supporters will soon see how good the 27-year-old midfielder is.

More teams

"You could see some qualities in Akumu. Even in training, you can see that he has some brilliant qualities. Let's see how it goes. With time, we should be able to see more of his qualities," said Middendorp as quoted by the Amakhosi website.

Furthermore, Middendorp reiterated he still has to consult with his technical team to decide on two of their international goalkeepers in Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi.

The 61-year-old admits Akpeyi has done a great job for Chiefs but also made comments that Khune may be back in goal on a regular basis in the near future.

Article continues below

"We have good goalies. All of them are qualified to do the job for us. Let’s hear what the technical team says. I will be guided by their advice. Akpeyi has done well for us, saving us in certain situations. Maybe Khune will be back in goals soon," concluded Middendorp.

Amakhosi are chasing two trophies this season - the Nedbank Cup and league titles - and chances are that Middendorp will use Khune for Cup matches while keeping Akpeyi as the club's No.1 for the remaining 11 league matches of the season.