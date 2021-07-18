Kaizer Chiefs' Mashiane 'got smacked a couple of times' by Al Ahly in Caf Champions League final – Baxter

The 23-year-old was sent off after a reckless tackle at the stroke of half-time allowing the Red Devils to take control of the game

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter believes Happy Mashiane’s red card against Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final was down to how he was handled by the Egyptian giants.

The 23-year-old was sent off after a reckless tackle on Akram Tawfik at the stroke of half-time and his exit saw the Soweto-giants concede three goals in the second period courtesy of Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdi Afsha, and Amr El Solia which inspired the Red Devils to a second straight title, at Stade Mohammed V in Morocco on Saturday.

According to Baxter, who was sitting on the touchline for the first time since he took charge of Amakhosi after replacing fired Gavin Hunt, the young Mashiane was frustrated.

What has been said?

“I think we went into the game with the three young ones, we’ve got [Njabulo] Blom, we’ve got Mshini [Nkosingiphile Ngcobo] and we’ve got Happy [Mashiane)],” Baxter told reporters as quoted by Idiskitimes .

“And this was potentially a bridge too far for them. But they were in good mental balance.

“But I think the frustration grew with Happy. We got him into the game early on, in situations where you think he’s good at that and he let the ball get away from him. I think that frustrated him.

“And then he got smacked a couple of times. I think that frustrated him. And the fact that he was chasing the ball late in the half, that was frustrating him. And I think all of that boiled over with him.”

Baxter continued: “And I think he gave them an unnecessary free-kick, that wasn’t necessary to go in that hard in that area of the field, but he is a young lad and the frustration boiled over.

“And I think it’s correct what you’re saying that it sort of got to a point where he wanted to give back what he thought you’d be getting. So he’s disappointed, I’m sure but he will learn from it.

In a previous interview, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane felt the Chiefs attacker deserved the red card as he let his emotions get the better of him in the biggest match in African club football.

“Yes, I understand that there was a red card but a red card is part of football. You should not be reckless if you play in the Cup final," he continued. "You shouldn’t be emotional but this happens in football,” Mosimane said .

