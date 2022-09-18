The goalkeeper’s partner feels she brings good fortune to the Glamour Boys, which resulted in a cute exchange on social media between the couple

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has made a plea to his wife after her sensational claim that her presence brings the team good luck.

The goalkeeper’s wife was in attendance at the FNB Stadium on Saturday when the Soweto giants defeated SuperSport United 2-1 in a Premier Soccer League match.

"I guess I bring luck because every time I’m at the stadium we win or draw," she tweeted.

With Kaizer Chiefs away form poor, the experienced goalkeeper – who was reintegrated into the first team recently – asked his wife to attend matches when they play away from home as well.

"Attend away games also wifey," Khune replied to his partner's tweet.

The Glamour Boys are yet to win a single away match in the ongoing season. In their opening match against Royal AM, they were defeated 1-0 before falling 4-0 at the hands of PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their second away match.

A 2-0 defeat against Cape Town City was the third straight away match Arthur Zwane's side suffered defeat in before they shared spoils with Marumo Gallants following a 1-1 draw.

Recently, Khune jokingly blamed his wife for his weight gain that – coupled with injuries - denied him playing time at Naturena.

"I think that just after getting married, my wife was spoiling me at home. I would sometimes eat six meals in one day," he opened up.

"I mean every two minutes she would ask if I was fine or if I needed something [to eat]. And without realising it, I was agreeing to everything she was offering.

"I didn’t realise that I was gaining weight, but a lot of people could see that. I would judge myself when I got on the field, I could perform the same way I had been performing."

"At some point, I was 94kg and I went down to 84kg, but I still want to shed more weight until people start saying, ‘that one is sick’."

He has been involved in the last four matches for the Glamour Boys as he continues to stamp his authority on the first team.

"However, he was considered for a place in the latest Bafana Bafana squad set to take on Sierra Leone and Botswana in friendlies.