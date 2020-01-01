Kaizer Chiefs keeper Khune wants to return for Bafana Bafana - Middendorp

The 32-year-old captain marked his return to action with a solid performance against Royal Eagles and his coach spoke of how he may play him

head coach Ernst Middendorp has admitted he will need to keep three of his goalkeepers happy in the remaining matches of the season.

Itumeleng Khune returned to the starting line-up for the first time in five months against Royal Eagles this weekend while Daniel Akpeyi sat on the bench.

Middendorp said he also has Bruce Bvuma at his disposal and therefore should be counted as another goalkeeper fighting for a starting berth at Chiefs.

More teams

"I hope that Bruce Bvuma [is nearing his come back]. He has different qualities and is in a different area in terms of shot-stopping. He's quick on his legs, therefore let's add him too," Middendorp.told the media.

Middendorp said Khune's goal is to get back to the Bafana Bafana setup and he is willing to help him achieve that by giving him playing time.

However, he doesn't want to think too much about how that will happen, and didn't want to be cornered into revealing if Khune has done enough to reclaim his No.1 jersey in the team.

"So, we basically have three national team goalkeepers and I hope Itu will come back into the setup of Bafana Bafana – that's definitely his goal.

"At the moment, it's best to not think too much about it. The game was successful. Now I sleep, then we'll go back to training and prepare ourselves for the next game."

"We chatted with the goalkeeping department. They have a very clear understanding of what's possible. So, let’s wait and see actually. I don’t want to make a decision now," said the 61-year-old mentor.

Article continues below

The German tactician reserved praise for Akpeyi and hinted the shot-stopper will return to the starting line-up against this coming weekend and possibly give Khune a run in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 a week later.

"Daniel has played a very solid run of games in the league. He’s very qualified and kept us in the game very often, and therefore, at the moment, I would say probably Daniel next week and if the Cup competition is coming a week later, I don’t have a problem making a selection with Itu or without Daniel.

"We don’t talk too much about it. We just make the decision and that's it," concluded Middendorp.